Séamus Power in action at the 3M Open (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Free3M Open

Costly double bogey on the last curbs Séamus Power's momentum in Minnesota

The Waterford man still recorded a second-round 66 and sits five shots off leader Thorbjorn Olesen.
8.57am, 26 Jul 2025

SÉAMUS POWER’S OTHERWISE excellent start to the 3M Open took a hit with a double bogey on the last hole of his second round in Minnesota.

Power sits five shots off Danish leader Thorbjorn Olesen at TPC Twin Cities after a galling four-putt on 18 saw him shoot a still-impressive 66 on Friday.

Waterford’s Power, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, registered two eagles and four birdies to climb into the top five as he approached the halfway mark of the tournament. His two dropped shots on the last leave him in a six-way tie for 18th, nine under for the tournament.

After a four-under-par 67 on Thursday, Power began his second round on the back nine and got off to a flier, birdieing the 10th and then sinking a 12-foot putt for eagle on the 12th.

Power birdied again on the 18th, and then on the second, before suffering a first bogey on the par-4 third.

He gained momentum again on the par-five sixth, draining a 16-footer for eagle before birdieing the seventh to move to 11 under for the tournament.

But disaster struck on the ninth, Power’s final hole, when he missed a three-foot putt for bogey.

Leader Olesen had opened with a sizzling 62 on Thursday and consolidated his advantage with a second-round 66 to lead Jake Knapp by a single stroke at the halfway mark in Minnesota.

Americans Pierceson Coody and Sam Stevens are in a tie for third on 12-under.

