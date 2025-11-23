Seamus Power falls short in bid to retain full PGA Tour card

SEAMUS POWER’S CLOSING round of 67 at the RSM Classic was enough for a tie for seventh but not enough for the Waterford man to retain full playing privileges on the PGA Tour next year.

The Tour have slashed the number of golfers qualifying for full status next year, restricting the privilege to just the top 100 players.

Power needed to finish at least third this week to vault himself into the top 100, but his T7 has lifted him to 117th and inside the top 125, hereby securing himself conditional status on the Tour next year. Power will thus be eligible to compete in some PGA Tour events next year.

Also alongside Power in the 100-125 list and earning conditional status are Max Homa, Tom Kim, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel.

The event was won by Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who fired a closing four-under-par 66 to hold off American Max McGreevy by one stroke.

He became the first Finnish player to win a US PGA Tour event.

“It has been a long road,” he said. “It was a really tough year even when I played decent golf, and then to keep pushing and find some good grooves in the last few tournaments, it feels amazing.”

World number 98 Valimaki birdied the second and fourth holes then answered a bogey at the fifth with birdies at the eighth and 10th.

McGreevy sank a 29-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to match Valimaki for the lead at 22-under before the Finn reached the green in two at the par-five 15th and tapped in for a birdie to seize the solo lead on 23-under.

After missing the green with his approach but putting onto the short grass, Valimaki sank a par putt from just outside 18 feet at the par-four 16th to stay in the lead and finished with routine tap-in pars at 17 and 18 for the victory.

“I have a little disconnect with my chipping,” Valimaki said of his choice at 16. “At least I knew I’m going to get it on the green if I use the putter and just give me the chance.”