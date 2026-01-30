Seamus Power shoots 66 to remain in contention at Farmer's Insurance Open

SEAMUS POWER BACKED up his fine start to the Farmer’s Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on the PGA Tour with a Friday 66 to rise to second place and trail clubhouse leader Justin Rose by four shots.

Having opened with a 65 on the south course on Thursday, Power today carded a 66 on the north course, featuring a bounceback eagle on his final hole. Teeing off on the 10th hole, Power went out in 33 with birdies on holes 11, 13, and the par-five 17th. He picked up further shots on holes five and seven before dropping a shot with a first bogey of the day on the penultimate hole.

He quickly bounced back, however, with an eagle on the par-five ninth secured with a 20-foot putt, closing with an impressive 66 to leave him at -13 for the tournament.

“Yesterday, I didn’t have my best stuff but the putter was on fire”, said Power after his round. “I gained six strokes on the greens or something. Today I figured something out on the range, my long game felt really strong, and obviously putter is still there. Golf just seems easier when you’re making putts. When you leave it 15 feet away, when it doesn’t go in it’s harder to stay patient and do all the things you’re supposed to do.”

Power endured an injury-hampered season last year, causing him to drop out of the Tour’s top 100 rankings, meaning he has only conditional status on Tour for 2026. Should he continue his strong start at Torrey Pines, however, Power can play his way into some of the season’s signature events courtesy of the Aon Swing Five backdoor.

Justin Rose remains the leader, shooting 65 on the south course to lead Power by four, at -17. Rose went out in 31 – making eagle on the par-five, 541-yard sixth having left his approach to seven feet – and a bogey on 12 was the only blot on another terrific scorecard.

Brooks Koepka was meanwhile battling to make the cut in his first start on the PGA Tour following his return from LIV.

You can follow the leaderboard here.