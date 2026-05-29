SÉAMUS POWER SITS five shots off the lead after a weather-interrupted opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.
Power recorded a 69 on Thursday, while there is a sextet of joint leaders — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Matt McCarty and Lee Hodges — who all shot first-round 64s.
Power, who began on the 10th, birdied two of this last three holes to keep himself in touch with the leaders. The highlight of his round was a holed 25-foot approach on the ninth, while Power’s only dropped shot came on the 17th, his eighth hole.
The first round at Colonial Country Club was suspended at 4:15 pm local time due to dangerous weather and did not resume for two hours.
Advertisement
Sitting a shot behind the six leaders are 12 players who posted 65 on Thursday, including past major winners Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland. Alex Smalley, who’s seeking his first PGA Tour victory two weeks after he was the surprise 54-hole leader of the PGA Championship, is also just one stroke back from the leading pack.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Séamus Power five back after weather-delayed opening round at Charles Schwab Challenge
SÉAMUS POWER SITS five shots off the lead after a weather-interrupted opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.
Power recorded a 69 on Thursday, while there is a sextet of joint leaders — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Matt McCarty and Lee Hodges — who all shot first-round 64s.
Power, who began on the 10th, birdied two of this last three holes to keep himself in touch with the leaders. The highlight of his round was a holed 25-foot approach on the ninth, while Power’s only dropped shot came on the 17th, his eighth hole.
The first round at Colonial Country Club was suspended at 4:15 pm local time due to dangerous weather and did not resume for two hours.
Sitting a shot behind the six leaders are 12 players who posted 65 on Thursday, including past major winners Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland. Alex Smalley, who’s seeking his first PGA Tour victory two weeks after he was the surprise 54-hole leader of the PGA Championship, is also just one stroke back from the leading pack.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Charles Schwab Challenge