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Charles Schwab Challenge

Séamus Power five back after weather-delayed opening round at Charles Schwab Challenge

Dangerous weather delayed the conclusion of the round by two hours.
8.40am, 29 May 2026

SÉAMUS POWER SITS five shots off the lead after a weather-interrupted opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Power recorded a 69 on Thursday, while there is a sextet of joint leaders — Tom Kim, JJ Spaun, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, Matt McCarty ⁠and Lee Hodges — who all shot first-round 64s.

Power, who began on the 10th, birdied two of this last three holes to keep himself in touch with the leaders. The highlight of his round was a holed 25-foot approach on the ninth, while Power’s only dropped shot came on the 17th, his eighth hole.

The first round at Colonial Country Club was suspended at 4:15 pm local time due to dangerous weather and did not resume for two hours.

Sitting a shot behind the six leaders are 12 players who posted 65 on Thursday, including past major winners Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Gary Woodland. Alex Smalley, who’s seeking his first PGA Tour victory two weeks after he was the surprise 54-hole ‌leader of the PGA Championship, is also just one stroke back from the leading pack.

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