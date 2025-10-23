Seamus Power 5 shots off lead in Utah

SEAMUS POWER is currently five shots off the lead at the Bank of Utah Championship.

The Waterford native is tied for 55th at the time of writing after opening with a one under par 70.

Birdies on the seventh, ninth and 10th holes bolstered Power before bogeys on the 11th, 13th and 14th undermined a promising start.

The 38-year-old finished strongly, however, with a birdie on the final hole.

The Utah competition is one of four PGA Tour events left to save Power’s card for the 2026 season.

The Irish star is currently outside the top 125 in FedEx Rankings in 135th, meaning he is in danger of missing out if his form doesn’t improve imminently.

The lead at Black Desert Resort is currently shared by Dane Thorbjørn Olesen, Jesper Svensson of Sweden, and USA’s David Lipsky, all of whom are on six under, with several players yet to finish.

You can view the leaderboard here.