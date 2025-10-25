Power fighting to stay inside cut-line as play suspended again in Utah

SÉAMUS POWER IS in a fight to avoid the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship where play has been suspended again due to darkness.

Power, who is battling to secure his PGA Tour card for 2026, is currently one-under overall after playing 15 holes in his second round. The projected cut is currently at one-under with America’s Michael Brennan holding a one-shot lead at 10-under.

Power started his second round on the back nine and had a disappointing start as he bogeyed the 11th before dropping another shot at the 16th. A birdie on 18 saw him make the turn at one-over but he was briefly back to two-over again with a third bogey on the second.

Two birdies on the third and sixth restored his momentum and brought him back to even par with three holes left for the Waterford man when play resumes.

The Utah competition is one of four PGA Tour events left where Power can save his card for the 2026 season. Power is currently outside the top 125 in FedEx Rankings in 135th.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington is nine shots off the lead at the Simmons Bank Championship after an opening round of two-under 70 which leaves him in a tie for 18th.

Darren Clarke is also in action, and is currently on four-under in a tie for eighth after a round of 68 which leaves him seven shots behind leader Steven Alker of New Zealand who is on 11-under.