'Sharp' Power plays himself into top 6 at Byron Nelson

WATERFORD’S SEAMUS POWER clinched a birdie on the 18th to edge into the top six at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas last night.

Power backed up a first-round 65 with a 68 to sit 11 under. Despite an encouraging first round of 66, Padraig Harrington missed the cut for the tournament, carding a 75 yesterday.

“My iron play has been pretty sharp,” Power said afterwards, “and driver is not as good as I would like it yet, but it’s getting better.

“And, yeah, I like the greens. I feel like I’m reading them pretty well. Most of the game is pretty sharp.”

Sam Burns, coming off his first US PGA victory, fired a 10-under par 62 to seize a two-stroke lead. The 24-year-old American made 10 birdies in a bogey-free round to set his PGA career-low score and stand on 17-under 127 after 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in suburban Dallas.”Everything out there felt great,” Burns said. “We got into a good rhythm throughout the round.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren turned in a bogey-free 64 to stand second on 129 with South Korea’s Lee Kyoung-hoon third after back-to-back 65s, American Doc Redman fourth on 131 and 18-hole co-leader J.J. Spaun fifth on 132.

Burns, in his third PGA Tour campaign, won the Valspar Championship two weeks ago in Florida, defeating Keegan Bradley by three strokes and building confidence he could quickly win again.

“The biggest thing for me is just seeing the hard work that we put in it, start seeing results from that,” Burns said. “A lot of times you don’t know how long the results are going to take. Golf is a fickle game.

“It’s cool to see some feedback from the progress we’ve made back home and seeing it in tournament play as well.”

Burns opened and closed the front nine with birdies around back-to-back tap-in birdies at the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.

He rolled in a 28-foot putt at the par-4 11th to launch a run of four consecutive birdies, closing the run at 14 with a 17-foot putt.

Burns dropped his tee shot just outside three feet at the par-3 17th and left his approach inches from the cup at the par-5 18th to set up closing birdies.

“Made a run right there on the back nine,” Burns said. “So it was nice to be able to finish it off with two birdies at the end. Good way to end the day.

“Just trying to get a good game plan out here for tomorrow and let’s see what happens.

“Don’t try to play outside what I’m capable of. Just continue to put ourselves in the right spots and see what happens.”

Noren, who started on the back nine, birdied four of the last holes to move into second.

“Most of the stuff was working pretty good. It was just a nice day,” Noren said. It was a lot windier than yesterday. Today I putted well. Got it going.”

Lee found the going tougher as well, but matched his opening round.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Today’s round was more difficult than yesterday, so I’m very happy,” he said. “This week iron play good and putting also good. So nice two rounds. A lot of good irons and chipping also, so good momentum.”

- Poor start by Spieth -

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who could complete a career Grand Slam by winning next week’s PGA Championship, shared the 18-hole lead on 63 but fell back with a 70 Friday into a sixth-place pack on 133.

“Knowing that the wind was going to pick up on the back nine, I thought shooting 5-under was a good goal if I played well,” Spieth said.

“I had plenty of looks. I didn’t make many putts at all.”

© – AFP, 2021

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey discuss the interpros and, inspired by new Ospreys signing Jack Regan, the need for Irish rugby to expand its methods for producing talent.