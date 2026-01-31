Seamus Power slips off the pace at Farmers Insurance Open

SEAMUS POWER SLIPPED back the leaderboard at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on the PGA Tour on Saturday.

The Waterford man shot a two over par round of 74. He is now in a tie for sixth place, 10 strokes off the leader, England’s Justin Rose.

Advertisement

Power had three birdies – at holes 6, 9 and 11 – but a run of three bogeys in the four holes between the 12th and 16th were costly for the 38-year-old.

Yesterday, Power backed up his fine start with a Friday 66 to rise to second place.

Having opened with a 65 on the south course on Thursday, Power yesterday carded a 66 on the north course, featuring a bounceback eagle on his final hole.

Power endured an injury-hampered season last year, causing him to drop out of the Tour’s top 100 rankings, meaning he has only conditional status on Tour for 2026. Should he finish strongly at Torrey Pines, however, Power can play his way into some of the season’s signature events courtesy of the Aon Swing Five backdoor.

You can follow the leaderboard here.