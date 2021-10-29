Power and McDowell poised for weekend challenge in Bermuda

SEAMUS POWER AND Graeme McDowell are set to tee up for a weekend challenge at the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour.

Power and McDowell both sat inside the top 20, five shots off the clubhouse lead, as Friday’s second round entered its final stages in Southampton.

McDowell rolled in six birdies as he climbed the leaderboard with a four-under par round of 67, moving to five-under for the tournament.

It was a tougher day for Power, who started the day just two shots off the pace after a promising start on Thursday.

His second round hit a blip on the par-four 1st — the 10th hole of his round — when he picked up a penalty and made double bogey.

However, that damage was undone with a brilliant run of birdie-birdie-eagle from the fifth to the seventh hole which saved his round and helped him to card a one-under par 70.

The Waterford native sits alongside McDowell on five-under, five behind clubhouse leader Patrick Rodgers.

