Dublin: 17°C Thursday 8 July 2021
Seamus Power four shots off the lead after opening round at John Deere Classic

Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas share the lead in Silvis, Illinois.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 9:14 PM
1 hour ago 870 Views 1 Comment
Seamus Power (file photo)
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
SEAMUS POWER MADE an encouraging start at the John Deere Classic on Thursday, shooting an opening round of 68 at TPC Deere Run.

It leaves the Waterford native on three under after day one, sitting four shots off leaders Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas, who both shot 64 to finish on seven under in Silvis, Illinois.

Power – who recorded a top 10 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend – started brightly, recording an early birdie on the par five second, and picked up two more birdies on the par four sixth, and par three seventh.

He then found par on every hole across the back nine to leave himself in a strong position heading into the weekend. 

