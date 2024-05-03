Power's PGA Championship hopes fading after first-round struggles in CJ Cup Byron Nelson

SEAMUS POWER’S HOPES of booking a late spot at the PGA Championship later this month are fading after he struggled to a two-over round of 73 in a weather-hit round one of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

The second major of the year is taking place at Valhalla from 16 May, and the world’s top 100 as of next Monday, 6 May, will qualify for the event. Power is teeing it up this week ranked at 110, meaning he needed a strong showing and likely a top-five finish.

Advertisement

An opening round of 73 has left Power in a tie for 143rd place, however, and he is now in a battle to make the cut.

Power started on the 10th hole and opened with a birdie, and though he then bogeyed holes 12 and 15, he birdied 17 and 18 to make the turn at one-under. However, a tee-shot that pulled left on the second hole – his 11th – led to a double bogey six, and Power then bogeyed the par-three 7th to sign for a disappointing 73.

Elsewhere, England’s Matt Wallace birdied five of the first six holes on his way to grabbing the lead, signing for a bogey-free, eight-under 63. He holds a one-stroke lead over a group of seven players when darkness halted play with a handful of players still to finish.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, Canada’s Taylor Pendrith, Japan’s Taiga Semikawa and Americans Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley and Kelly Kraft all carded 64, but no one could hit the early target set by Wallace.

Australia’s Jason Day, the defending champion, opened on 66 while Jordan Spieth, who can complete a career grand slam by winning the PGA Championship, shot a 68.

“I just played the easy holes poorly,” Spieth said. “Played the par-5s 1-over. That was kind of the story of the day. The par-5s you need to be 2.5-under out here each day. I’ll have to make that back up.”

Additional reporting by © AFP 2024