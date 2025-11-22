Seamus Power shoots 65 as he bids to retain PGA Tour card

SEAMUS POWER SHOT a third-round 65 today at the RSM Classic in Georgia to set himself up for a crucial day tomorrow.

The Waterford man probably has to finish well inside the top five to make it into the top 100 at the Fed Ex Cup Fall standings. This will retain his full PGA Tour card for 2026.

Power, 38, is now 15 under par and in a tie for seventh. Finland’s Sami Valimaki leads on 19 under.

The top 125 after the RSM Classic will earn conditional cards. And if Power were to win tomorrow then he’d get a two-year exemption.

Power sunk a long putt for eagle on the seventh today, and a run of three birdies – from the 14th and 16th – helped him towards the top of the leaderboard.