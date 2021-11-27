Damien Duff makes first new signing as Shelbourne manager

DAMIEN DUFF HAS started his recruitment process at Shelbourne, making his first new signing with the arrival of Sean Boyd from Finn Harps.

Boyd scored eight goals in 30 appearances for Harps last year, having battled back from a lengthy spell out injured with a serious injury sustained during a PFAI-arranged training game for out-of-contract players in 2020.

“I’m delighted to be here”, said Boyd.

“From looking from the outside in, it’s really exciting to see what’s happening at the Club so when there was a phone call made and Damien got in touch, I couldn’t say no. I know how the manager and the staff operate and the club is going in the right direction. I’ve talked to Luke Byrne too and the environment is something I want to be a part of.”

“We are delighted to bring Sean to the club”, said Damien Duff. “He is another brilliant character in the building who will no doubt help build a young, hungry dressing room but also an exciting vibrant team. He has a lot of qualities on and off the pitch and we really look forward to working together.”

Duff last week confirmed the addition of Joey O’Brien to his coaching staff last week.