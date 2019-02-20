Shamrock Rovers striker shipped out on loan to Finn Harps

FINN HARPS HAVE signed Sean Boyd on loan from Shamrock Rovers.

The 20-year-old striker, who made his league debut for the Hoops in May 2016, will join the newly-promoted Premier Division club until July.

With significant competition for places at Tallaght Stadium, Boyd will hope to get regular football under Ollie Horgan over the coming months.

✍️ | Sean Boyd has joined @FinnHarpsFC on loan until July.



Everyone at Rovers would like to wish Sean the very best of luck during his time at Finn Park. pic.twitter.com/RMRQzMXisc — Shamrock Rovers FC 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) February 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Rovers have also announced that defender Sean Callan is off to First Division outfit Wexford on a five-month loan deal.

“Everyone at Rovers would like to wish Sean the very best of luck during his time at Ferrycarrig Park,” the club tweeted.

