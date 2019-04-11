This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Thank you' and a thumbs up - Seán Cox addresses public for the first time since attack

The injured Liverpool fan has a special message for supporters ahead of tomorrow night’s charity match at the Aviva Stadium.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 8:50 AM
26 minutes ago 4,485 Views 6 Comments
INJURED LIVERPOOL FAN Seán Cox has addressed the public for the first time since last year’s attack, giving well-wishers a thumbs up and a ‘thank you’ in a short video clip.

The Meath man’s family released the four-second video on Twitter this morning, ahead of tomorrow night’s charity match in his honour at the Aviva Stadium.

All going to plan, the 53-year-old will be in attendance as a Republic of Ireland XI take on Liverpool legends. It will be the first time he has been outside a medical setting in almost a year.

Cox sustained life-changing injuries when he was attacked outside Anfield, the Reds’ home ground, before a Champions League football match against Roma last year. 

The brain injuries he suffered as a result of the vicious assault meant that he will need ongoing care for years to come. Almost €2 million has been raised to help his family.

He is currently receiving treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

Tickets for tomorrow night’s charity match can be purchased through Ticketmaster and donations can made to Seán and his family on the Go Fund Me page Support Sean Cox.

