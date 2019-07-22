This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Does being gay mean you can’t be a good footballer? No. So let's crack on' - Dyche

The Burnley boss says nobody in his dressing room would have an issue with the sexuality of a team-mate.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Jul 2019, 10:34 PM
1 hour ago 6,930 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4735314
Burnley manager Sean Dyche [file pic].
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Burnley manager Sean Dyche [file pic].
Burnley manager Sean Dyche [file pic].
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BURNLEY BOSS SEAN Dyche says a player’s sexuality has no bearing on their ability or selection but understands why footballers choose not to come out as gay.

To date, there has not been an openly gay man in top-level British football, despite efforts to encourage LGBT equality and inclusivity in the game.

Former Aston Villa, West Ham and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger has come out as gay but he did so only after his retirement in 2014.

When asked how he would react if a player told him he was gay, Dyche insists he nor anyone else in the Burnley dressing room would have a problem with it.

Does being gay mean you can’t be a good footballer? No. So let’s crack on,” he told the Guardian.

In recent years the Premier League and Football League have backed the Rainbow Laces campaign, organised by LGBT rights charity Stonewall.

Players wore rainbow laces in their boots and captains wore rainbow armbands as a visible show of support for the LGBT community, attempting to promote equality and diversity as well as eradicate homophobia on the terraces.

Despite the great strides made in recent years gay players at the top of the British game have continued to keep their sexuality secret.

There have been rumours in recent weeks that a player may come put publicly, but Dyche understands if they choose not to do so given the publicity it would generate, despite the support they may receive from their club.

“Have you ever thought they might not want you to have any idea? This thing about ‘the next gay footballer’. Imagine the noise around that,” added Dyche, who has been in charge of Burnley since 2012.

They might not want it. You could not contain that information. All I am saying is that in my changing room, there would be no problem.”

Elsewhere, former US national team and Leeds United player Robbie Rogers became the first openly gay man to compete in a top North American professional sports league when he played his first match for the LA Galaxy in 2013.

In May, former Newcastle Jets striker Andy Brennan became the first professional male footballer in Australia to reveal he is gay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie