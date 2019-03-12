This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Brien and Beirne training hard to give Schmidt headaches for Cardiff

The pair missed out on selection last week but are pushing to be involved against Wales.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 2:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,863 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4536988

JOE SCHMIDT’S SELECTION throughout this Six Nations has been shaped by a ‘slightly different brief’, so it will be fascinating to see if his need to build the depth chart in certain positions will extend into the final weekend of the championship. 

With Japan very much on his mind, Schmidt’s agenda has been twofold in recent weeks, the Ireland head coach making more alterations than usual from game-to-game, but also remaining cognisant of the importance of winning momentum. 

Sean O'Brien O'Brien is hoping to be involved this weekend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Five changes for Scotland, four for the trip to Rome and seven for last weekend’s victory over France in Dublin, supplemented to eight upon Rob Kearney’s late withdrawal, gives an insight into Schmidt’s forward-thinking. 

It’s unlikely the Kiwi will look to alter too much heading into the final weekend of the championship given the much-improved performance in round four, but also the size of the task awaiting against Grand Slam-chasing Wales in Cardiff.

Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery will be given every opportunity to prove their fitness, the pair both taking part in a light training session at Carton House this afternoon, while Dan Leavy is back in Schmidt’s squad.

The Leinster flanker will provide Sean O’Brien with competition for the number seven jersey after Josh van der Flier was ruled out of selection with the groin injury that forced him off after just 23 minutes on Sunday. 

While there is also the option to start with the back row unit of CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan that finished the victory over France, both O’Brien and Leavy are pushing hard to force Schmidt’s hand.

O’Brien, having fallen out of the selection picture last week following an off-colour showing against Italy, will be desperate to be involved again and show his enduring worth, whether it’s in a starting position or coming off the bench at the Principality Stadium. 

Leavy, meanwhile, appears to have finally shaken off the calf issue which has kept him sidelined since January and the Leinster flanker will train fully later hoping to prove to Schmidt and the coaches he can be pitched straight back in.

Munster’s Tadhg Beirne is also an option, although more likely to be selected as a second row, as he pushes for involvement having missed the first three rounds with a knee injury, the 27-year-old potentially offering valuable insight into Wales given his hugely-successful two-year stint with the Scarlets.

There is also the potency Beirne brings at the breakdown and the turnover threat he provides, with Ireland joint last of the turnovers won [18] statistics alongside Italy this championship.

“Tadhg has been doing that [training well] every week he has been in camp, to be honest,” scrum coach Greg Feek said this afternoon. “He is a pretty driven young man and has a lot to offer. The lock position is getting pretty competitive at the moment.”

Greg Feek Greg Feek speaking at Carton House today. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

As Sean Cronin continues to be absent due to what management describe as ‘squad building reasons’, that point was put to Feek in the context of giving Beirne valuable minutes in green ahead of the World Cup.  

He replied: “It’s taken into account. We just have to deal with what’s in front of us at the moment and if he gets through today and gets his detail right, they’ve all got their hands up. 

“He’s definitely available. There are some good headaches there. Last week he was a little bit stiff from the Ospreys game. I enjoy watching him train. You need someone who can test you with a bib on and he certainly does that.”

Schmidt, however, is unlikely to deter from his second row pairing of James Ryan and Iain Henderson after their respective performances against Les Bleus, while Beirne will find it hard to dislodge Ultan Dillane from the bench given the Connacht man’s impact in recent weeks.

The back row selection is intriguing, too. There is an argument to be made for Schmidt to retain Stander, O’Mahony and Conan — they started together in the third Test against Australia last summer — with O’Brien, Leavy and Jordi Murphy providing the alternative options. 

Conan clearly relished and benefited from the protracted game-time on Sunday after van der Flier’s injury, while Stander displayed his versatility by slotting into the openside position amid the enforced reshuffle.

Feek said of O’Brien: “He has been training, he has been working really hard. I suppose it does put him in contention but those sort of things are a natural progression.

“That’s why Dan is there as well so we’ll make our minds up and obviously Pete covered there at the weekend and did alright too. There are a few options there but at this stage, we’ll see how that group fits together this afternoon and go from there.”

Where possible, Schmidt will look to remain consistent in selection this week ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Warren Gatland’s side, who are bidding to complete the Grand Slam.

Feek admits there’s real excitement within the camp ahead of what promises to be a high-octane renewal of battle lines between the two rivals, with Ireland travelling with their own motivation having failed to win a Six Nations game in Cardiff during Schmidt’s tenure. 

Andrew Conway, Rob Kearney, Jonathan Sexton, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockade and Chris Farrell The Ireland squad in the gym this morning. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I think what we did against France, it’s important to get some momentum from that,” Feek continued.

“We’ve always believed in what we’ve had as a group, in terms of how we play the game, and unfortunately the weeks before that things weren’t clicking. It was good to see almost three games in one half come together and there was just a real calmness within us to get that going.

“I thought the players really led that superbly last week in training and in the game. It was one for them.

“There’s now a bit of excitement for us playing over there. There’s a buzz there, an atmosphere and the challenge of the rivalry and obviously what they have at stake.”

The Ireland management will meet today to discuss whether they request the Principality Stadium’s roof to be closed for Saturday afternoon.

“It has been mentioned a couple of times but we have a bit of time before we decide that,” Feek added. “We’ve played with it open, we’ve played with it closed so it might even come down to what the players think as well. We’ll decide that in the next few days.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    Wales retain hope of having Liam Williams at fullback for clash with Ireland
    O'Brien and Beirne training hard to give Schmidt headaches for Cardiff
    'You don't see much bollocking anymore': Welsh legend Jones on tough sessions with Schmidt and Sexton
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    FOOTBALL
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    Falcao declares ambition to emulate Jordan with career in pro baseball
    FA investigating allegations of racism and bullying against former Newcastle coach Beardsley
    'We have a problem' - Liverpool loanee Karius criticised by his Besiktas manager
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie