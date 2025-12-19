Darnold leads Seahawks to improbable overtime rally against LA Rams

SAM DARNOLD AND the Seattle Seahawks pulled off an improbable comeback in overtime to beat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 Thursday and overtake their rivals in the race for the NFC number-one seed spot.
Quarterback Darnold found Eric Saubert on a nail-biting two-point conversion attempt, after the Seahawks had rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and both sides had scored touchdowns in the additional period.
The win in front of raucous fans guarantees Seattle post-season football, and means the Seahawks (12-3) would enjoy a bye and home-field advantage if they triumph in their remaining two regular-season games.
“I’m in shock right now,” said Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones.
“It’s crazy… All I know is we’ve got two more games to the playoff time, and hopefully we can get a home game.”
Both teams had entered the highly anticipated game at 11-3, the second-best records across the NFL this season.
The loss punctures the momentum of the Rams, who have already qualified for the playoffs, and are many pundits’ Super Bowl favorites, but sank to 11-4 and relinquished their grip on the NFC West title.
Though Seattle drew first blood with a Zach Charbonnet touchdown, the Rams dominated the first half, stifling the Seahawks offence.
Matthew Stafford found Terrance Ferguson for a short passing score before halftime. Seattle hit back with a 55-yard Kenneth Walker rushing touchdown.
But the Rams extended their lead, as Josh Wallace intercepted a wayward Darnold pass to set up a touchdown, and Stafford wrong-footed the defense to find Puka Nacua for another.
Yet Seattle rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter.
Rashid Shaheed ran 58 yards for a touchdown off a Rams punt, with Seattle converting the extra point.
Darnold then found AJ Barner for another touchdown. Though the two-point attempt initially appeared incomplete, officials ruled Charbonnet had scored, after a backward pass deflected off a Rams helmet.
