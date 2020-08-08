Second Waterford player tests negative for Covid-19

IT HAS BEEN confirmed this evening that a second Waterford player suspected of contracting the coronavirus has tested negative.

The club’s recent match with Sligo was postponed while doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick resigned her position on Tuesday, after two suspected cases of Covid-19 at the club.

However, both tests have now come back negative, with the club’s game against Cork City going ahead as planned today.

A Football Association of Ireland statement on the matter read: “The FAI has noted that the second Waterford FC player to undergo a Covid-19 test has returned a negative result.

“Two Waterford players underwent Covid-19 tests earlier this week and both tests have returned negative results.

“The FAI has urged SSE Airtricity League clubs to continue to follow the FAI Safer Return to Play Protocol and HSE Covid-19 guidelines.”