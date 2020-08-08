This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 8 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second Waterford player tests negative for Covid-19

The club’s match today with Cork City also went ahead as planned.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 8 Aug 2020, 7:02 PM
39 minutes ago 478 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171212
File pic.
File pic.
File pic.

IT HAS BEEN confirmed this evening that a second Waterford player suspected of contracting the coronavirus has tested negative.

The club’s recent match with Sligo was postponed while doctor Sinead Fitzpatrick resigned her position on Tuesday, after two suspected cases of Covid-19 at the club.

However, both tests have now come back negative, with the club’s game against Cork City going ahead as planned today.

A Football Association of Ireland statement on the matter read: “The FAI has noted that the second Waterford FC player to undergo a Covid-19 test has returned a negative result.

“Two Waterford players underwent Covid-19 tests earlier this week and both tests have returned negative results.

“The FAI has urged SSE Airtricity League clubs to continue to follow the FAI Safer Return to Play Protocol and HSE Covid-19 guidelines.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie