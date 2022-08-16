MEMBERS OF THE Ireland women’s rugby squad have paid tribute to the retiring Sene Naoupu.
The star centre bid farewell to the international game yesterday, Naoupu thanking Ireland for ‘accepting me as their own and embracing me as a custodian of the green jersey,’ as she brought the curtain down on that chapter of her career.
And Enya Breen and Katie O’Dwyer, on media duty from Japan while on Ireland’s first-ever summer tour, returned the thanks in spades this morning with some kind words for their much-loved team-mate.
“Sene was massive to my development,” Breen smiled.
“I came in as a young centre and she mentored me in that capacity. I probably wouldn’t be where I am today without some of her guidance and some of her tips that I’ve gotten from her.
“I wish her all the best in the future. She’s been great, and her contribution to Irish rugby can’t be understated.”
O’Dwyer echoed those sentiments, and extended ‘a big thank you’ from Greg McWilliams’ squad.
“I think Sene has been a huge part of all of our journeys,” she added.
“Whether at club level, inter-provincial or Ireland, it doesn’t matter, she would always be the first person to put the arm around you and give you a dig-out when you needed it.
“I know the off-pitch stuff as well, she’s pushing hard all the time to change the game.
“Us as a squad, we want to wish her the very best. No doubt she’ll have a huge influence on the game down the line, and for years to come.
“Just a big thank you, and best wishes to her in the future.”
