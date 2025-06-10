Seoirse Bulfin steps down as Westmeath hurling boss

SEOIRSE BULFIN HAS resigned as manager of the Westmeath senior hurlers after just one season in the job.

A statement from the county board confirmed that he stepped down.

A former Meath boss, who also worked in management teams in Clare and Wexford with Davy Fitzgerald, Bulfin was unable to prevent relegation from Division B.

Westmeath GAA Press Release - Statement on the resignation of Westmeath Senior Hurling Manager, Seoirse Bulfin.



Full statement attached📄#IarmhíAbú #CroíNahÉireann #WestmeathGAA pic.twitter.com/5XtfGilpcn — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) June 10, 2025

They finished fourth in the Joe McDonagh Cup and avoided the drop by beating Kerry in the last round.

Westmeath GAA put on record their thanks for the “hard work and commitment” of Bulfin and his wider backroom team.