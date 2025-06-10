The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Seoirse Bulfin steps down as Westmeath hurling boss
SEOIRSE BULFIN HAS resigned as manager of the Westmeath senior hurlers after just one season in the job.
A statement from the county board confirmed that he stepped down.
A former Meath boss, who also worked in management teams in Clare and Wexford with Davy Fitzgerald, Bulfin was unable to prevent relegation from Division B.
They finished fourth in the Joe McDonagh Cup and avoided the drop by beating Kerry in the last round.
Westmeath GAA put on record their thanks for the “hard work and commitment” of Bulfin and his wider backroom team.
