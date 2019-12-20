This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serie A monkey artist apologises

Simone Fugazzotto told La Repubblica he was misunderstood.

By AFP Friday 20 Dec 2019, 8:22 AM
7 minutes ago 139 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4942560
A view of the three paintings, part of a new campaign against racism launched by the Italian soccer league in Milan.
Image: AP/PA Images
THE ARTIST WHO created images of monkeys for an anti-racism campaign by Italy’s Serie A said his work was misunderstood, but apologised to those offended.

The Italian artist, Simone Fugazzotto, told La Repubblica that his idea to portray whites, Asians and blacks as monkeys was intended to be a “defence tool” against the insulting term often hurled at black football players by some Italian fans.

The campaign launched on Monday by the Italian league immediately drew criticism for its triptych of monkey faces in close-up, each with a slightly different colour.

“As an artist, nothing obligates me to do anything, but of course I join with the league’s apologies to those who felt offended,” Fugazzotto said, adding he had been painting monkeys throughout his career.

A football fan, Fugazzotto said he himself had witnessed fans at the stadium making monkey noises and throwing bananas at black players.

“I decided to make everyone a monkey. A Caucasian monkey, an Asian monkey, an African monkey,” he explained, in an attempt to turn the concept of a monkey as a derogatory term on its head.

He initially wanted the images to accompany text saying “We are all monkeys,” he said.

Fugazzotto almost always paints monkeys in a variety of styles, wearing human clothing and representing different cultures and historical periods.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

