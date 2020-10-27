BE PART OF THE TEAM

Setback for Ireland's Euro qualification hopes as Ukraine beat Greece

It looks like Vera Pauw’s side will need to beat Germany in their final game to progress any further.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 5:45 PM
Ireland's Katie McCabe and Ruesha Littlejohn dejected after the loss against Ukraine earlier this month.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

THE IRISH WOMEN’S team’s hopes of qualifying for the European Championships suffered a setback this afternoon, as Ukraine won 4-0 away in Greece.

A Greece win would have guaranteed Vera Pauw’s side second in the group and a spot in the play-offs, however that outcome looked unlikely from early on.

Natia Pantsulaia gave the visitors the lead after five minutes, before Darya Kravets doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Kravets was on target again 10 minutes after the break, before Nadiia Kunina rounded off the win in the 83rd minute.

The victory leaves Ukraine just a point behind Ireland in Group I.

Both sides have one game remaining, with the final round of matches set for 1 December.

Germany, who have already won the group and secured qualification, are due to play Ireland at Tallaght Stadium, while Ukraine will host Montenegro on the same day.

The task facing the Irish team is simple — they must equal or better Ukraine’s result on the final day in order to secure second spot in the group.

Given that Montenegro have yet to pick up a single point in the group, it is expected that Ireland will need to beat the Germans, who have won all six of their games thus far, to progress any further.

