‘We will consider postponements in the Championship’

ONE OF THE leading administrators in the GAA confirmed today that there is a ‘probability’ of postponements occurring during this year’s inter-county hurling and football championships.

Feargal McGill, who holds the position as director of Player, Club and Games Administration, was speaking on RTÉ radio’s Saturday Sport programme, and confirmed that the association’s ambition is to conclude the 2020 championships in this calendar year.

“We’re very anxious to get out 2020 competitions completed in the 2020 year,” said McGill in his interview with RTÉ. “At the moment we think that will be possible.

“It’s not going to be easy, make no mistake about that. There will be occasions, I have no doubt, when counties won’t have two or three players available to them.

“If we do have 13 days between a given round, say the Leinster or the Munster Championship and the next round, we will consider postponements. That will come down to the particular circumstances between each game.

“If there is a major issue ahead of an All-Ireland semi-final or final we will also consider postponements in those circumstances. But I think it’s very unlikely that we will be granting any postponements in the Allianz Leagues.”

McGill also confirmed that the remaining Allianz League games will be played behind closed doors, including those scheduled in Northern Ireland. “Crowds are allowed in the North, I’m not sure if that will continue to be the position, but we have taken the position that for the Allianz Leagues they will be behind closed doors regardless of whether they’re in the North or the South.”