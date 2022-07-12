Drab goalless draw in Malta seals Shamrock Rovers' progression in the Champions League

Hibernians 0

Shamrock Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers win 3-0 on aggregate

A CHAMPIONS LEAGUE tie of blissful mundanity for Shamrock Rovers: a drab 0-0 draw in Malta against Hibernians that seals progression to the second qualifying round of the Champions League. Rovers did the better part of their work with a 3-0 victory in last week’s first leg victory in Dublin, and progression sets them up with a tie most likely against Ludogorets of Bulgaria, who lead Sutjeska of Montenegro 2-0 from the first leg of their tie.

They are also in a superb position to secure group stage football in the Uefa Conference League at worse, as that’s the consolation prize for winning just one of the three two-legged knockout ties they are now guaranteed.

Advertisement

Hibernians changed their manager since the first leg at Tallaght – Andrea Pisanu replaced Stefano Sanderra, who took a job coaching Lazio’s U19s – and he made four personnel changes for this game, including the introduction of stocky striker Tereence Groothusen, who hit the bar as a substitute in the first leg.

The muscular Groothusen – an Aruba international with a chest as wide as Rovers’ margin for error – was the target of several Hibernians’ crosses into the box, though he did little with them, flicking one header harmlessly wide. A better target proved to be captain Jurgen Degabriele, who volleyed a side-footed effort over the bar from the edge of the six-yard box when he was picked out by a fabulous cross from the left flank by Gabri. That chance fell to Hibernians in the final minute of the first half and was their best chance by a distance, as they lacked the quality to break down a Rovers side happy to sit off in a 5-3-2, a luxury earned in the first-leg.

Rovers’ might have taken the lead in the first minute of the second half when Dylan Watts popped a terrific ball behind the Hibernians’ defence for Aaron Greene, who took one too many touches as he bore down on goal, allowing defender Rodolfo Soares recover and snuff out the danger.

Another Watts pass was later converted from close range by substitute Richie Towell, but he was flagged offside as he turned in Watts’ cross from the right flank.

The game descended to a blizzard of yellow cards for Hibernians players, as their frustration descended to lazy ill-discipline. It was to this soporific endgame that Bradley introduced Jack Byrne, making his first appearance in six weeks after a calf injury.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

His return is timely, with a far stiffer test lying in wait in the next round.

Hibernians: Ibrahim Kone; Zachary Grech (Gabriel Mensah, 75′), Gonzalo Llerna (Lorenzo Fonseca, 84′), Rodolfo Soares (Andreas Laursen, 84′), Gabri (Joseph Zerafa, 67′); Ayrton Attard (Thaylor, 67′), Jake Grech, Ali Diakite, Dunstan Vella; Jurgen Degabriele (captain), Tereence Groothusen

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn (Sean Gannon, 76′) (captain); Dylan Watts (Jack Byrne, 76′), Chris McCann (Sean Kavanagh, 76′), Gary O’Neill; Andy Lyons; Rory Gaffney (Aidomo Emakhu, 80′), Aaron Greene (Richie Towell, 58′)

Referee: Manfredas Lukjančukas (Lithuania)