Shamrock Rovers engaging with Fifa in review of two agency agreements

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed that they are engaging with world governing body Fifa in a review of two agency agreements.

The club issued a statement following a report in yesterday’s Sunday Times, which stated that the family of Rovers’ teenage striker Michael Noonan had raised a complaint with the Football Association in England.

In their statement today, Rovers say they are not the subject of any investigation from Fifa, the FA, or the FAI, but are working with Fifa to review two agency agreements.

The club say their chairperson and board became aware of these agreements in August last year, at which point they sought independent legal advice and engaged with Fifa.

This process with Fifa is ongoing, and the FAI have been notified about it.

“We would like to clarify that the club is not the subject of investigation from any of the FA, FAI, or Fifa,” Rovers said. “The club is however working with Fifa to review two agency agreements.

“When the Chair and the Board became aware of these agreements in August 2025, independent legal advice was sought, and Fifa was proactively engaged to discuss.

“The process with Fifa is ongoing and the FAI has been notified.

“The club’s relationship with the player and his family has always been and continues to be extremely strong.”