Dawson Devoy (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
dawson devoy

Shamrock Rovers lose another FAI Cup appeal over Bohemians player eligibility

Bohemians play UCD tomorrow night in the quarter-final.
4.05pm, 12 Sep 2024
286
2

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE lost their latest appeal over the eligibility of Bohemians player Dawson Devoy, who featured in their FAI Cup tie in July.

The 1-0 defeat in that game saw Shamrock Rovers exit the competition, but they protested over the eligibility of the Bohemians midfielder.

The dispute arose over a suspension Devoy had from his spell in England with MK Dons, the club he departed to rejoin Bohemians in July.

The FAI deemed Devoy’s suspension would be served in a league game rather than the cup encounter.

A statement today from the FAI confirmed their latest decision:

“Following the conclusion of an appeal hearing, an Independent Appeal Committee has rejected Shamrock Rovers FC’s protest relating to Dawson Devoy’s eligibility in their fixture versus Bohemian FC in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup on 19 July 2024.”

Bohemians play UCD tomorrow night in the quarter-final of the FAI Cup, a game that Devoy is ironically suspended for.

Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
