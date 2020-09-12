Shamrock Rovers edge closer to title as Cork's relegation fears worsen

Rovers’ Aaron Greene celebrates scoring the first goal of the game with Gary O’Neill and Ronan Finn.

SHAMROCK ROVERS WARMED up for Thursday’s Europa League glamour tie against AC Milan with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cork City.

The victory sends them eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-place Bohemians.

Cork City, meanwhile, remain ninth in the table, though they could go bottom if Finn Harps win their game in hand against Derry tomorrow.

The league leaders went ahead in the 17th minute, as Aaron Greene expertly headed home Ireland international Jack Byrne’s pinpoint cross.

Greene then repeated the trick just before half-time, heading in another well-executed delivery, with Daniel Lafferty the provider this time.

The Hoops then added a third in the dying minutes, as substitute Neil Farrugia finished clinically to put a gloss on the scoreline.