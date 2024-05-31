Shamrock Rovers recover from Shels defeat to overcome Drogheda

Drogheda United 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Barry Landy reports from Weavers Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS BOUNCED back from their defeat to Shelbourne a week ago by beating Drogheda United at Weavers Park, making light of the lengthy list of absentees Stephen Bradley was forced to contend with.

The Rovers boss lost Joshua Honohan, Dan Cleary, Trevor Clarke and Roberto Lopes from his team seven days earlier, with the latter suspended. Sean Hoare remains on the injured list and Jack Byrne played no part either.

With their defence badly depleted, Bradley deployed midfielders Markus Poom and Darragh Nugent either side of last man standing Lee Grace. Teenager Cory O’Sullivan made a full league debut at left wing back too as Rovers bore a very unfamiliar look altogether.

If their defence was considered a cause for concern, their attack remained potent. Aaron Greene, Johnny Kenny and Graham Burke made up their frontline and all three played significant parts in securing the points. The latter two scored both Hoops goals.

On an evening where Shelbourne and Derry unexpectedly dropped points, Rovers overcoming their Boyneside hoodoo was welcome. They had not won at the old ground in four previous visits. This was the perfect time to put that right.

It had not looked altogether likely before two goals early in the second half won the game. Aaron McEneff, making his first league start of the season, shot narrowly over from range. It was a sweetly struck shot that Andrew Wogan might have struggled to deal with had it been on target.

The visitors to their credit were finding joy down the flanks, if clear cut opportunities were hard to come by. Greene attacked down Drogheda’s right at will, while Neil Farrugia’s delivered two cutbacks from the byline on the opposite side.

Drogheda were competitive in the first half too, as they were in Tallaght a month ago but this time offering more going forward. Their endeavour was even less fruitful than Rovers though.

The opener arrived 90 seconds in the second half. Greene’s superb arcing pass found Kenny, who times his run across the penalty area to perfection. The striker took a touch and sent a controlled shot beyond Wogan.

The game was won seven minutes later when Burke curled in from the edge of the area. The lack of pressure on him from a home defender was asking for trouble and it duly arrived.

Rovers sat back then, inviting United on. Only Frantz Pierrot’s diving header caused any concern. It went wide of the upright.

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan; Luke Heeney (Andrew Quinn, 75), Jack Keaney, Hayden Cann, Evan Weir (Conor Kane, 86); Gary Deegan, Oisin Gallagher (Matthew O’Brien, 86); Adam Foley (Ryan Brennan, 75), Darragh Markey, Zishim Bawa; Frantz Pierrot (Killian Cailloce, 86).

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Darragh Nugent, Lee Grace, Markus Poom; Neil Farrugia (Richard Towell, 67), Conan Noonan, Aaron McEneff (Cian Barrett, 86), Cory O’Sullivan; Aaron Greene, Graham Burke (Dylan Watts 76), Johnny Kenny (Cian Dillon, 86).

Referee: Robert Harvey

