Shamrock Rovers held to a draw in Drogheda as door opened for Derry City

Drogheda United 1

Shamrock Rovers 1

DROGHEDA UNITED PROVED a thorn in the side of Shamrock Rovers once again as a dropped two points for the champions opened the door for Derry City to make it a title race to remember in the final weeks of the campaign.

On a near-perfect day for the Candystripes, they followed their FAI Cup semi-final victory by seeing their rivals at the top of the Premier Division extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ team have played a game fewer than Rovers and the sides meet on 30 October in what could effectively be a seismic title decider. Might Derry supporters even dare to dream of a league and cup double?

Chris Lyons’ goal levelled the game after Graham Burke had handed the Hoops a deserved lead in the first half. It proved to be the goal that meant Drogheda have now taken points off Shamrock Rovers three times in four league matches this term.

For that, Kevin Doherty must be given immense credit. His team have now amassed 14 points off the current top three in the league and the part-time outfit were never part of the relegation picture.

Sean Hoare and Andy Lyons had Rovers best opportunities in the early stages, blazing over and forcing an impressive save from Colin McCabe with respective efforts.

The opener arrived via their most fruitful attacking outlet. Neil Farrugia was causing all manner of problems for the United defence in the first half and he beat Dane Massey before delivering a low cross. Burke was poised to produce to smart side foot finish.

Drogheda’s pressure eventually paid off. Their equaliser was nothing less than deserved. Dylan Grimes had twice forced saves, if comfortable, from Alan Mannus before Adam Foley’s well struck volley was too hot for the goalkeeper to handle.

While Rovers defenders watched events unfold, Lyons followed in and found the net, beating the 40-year-old goalkeeper to the punch. The goal was, coincidentally, a 40th for the striker in United claret-and-blue – scored in the 40th minute of the game.

Stephen Bradley’s team selections in the Uefa Conference League group stages have often indicated he considers league title success his main priority. The importance of this game was clear when the more attacked minded Richie Towell was introduced for the second half.

With six career goals against the Drogs, he might have been trusted to score an increasingly more crucial goal. It wasn’t to arrive though. Dylan Watts and Rory Gaffney went closest in the second half.

It was 45 minutes that Rovers largely dominated, even more so after Gary Deegan’s 78th minute sending off. John McLoughin deemed his challenge on Watts late and reckless. United hung on regardless.

Drogheda United: Colin McCabe; Darragh Noone, Andrew Quinn, Keith Cowan, Dane Massey; Gary Deegan; Adam Foley (Emre Topcu, 67), Dylan Grimes, Darragh Markey, Dayle Rooney (Callum Ralph, 90+3); Chris Lyons (Dean Williams, 83).

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus (Leon Pohls, 61); Daniel Cleary (Sean Gannon, 87), Roberto Lopes, Sean Hoare; Neil Farrugia, Dylan Watts (Aaron Greene, 87), Gary O’Neill (Richie Towell, 46), Andy Lyons; Jack Byrne, Graham Burke; Rory Gaffney.