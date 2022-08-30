Membership : Access or Sign Up
Virgin Media confirm live TV coverage details of Shamrock Rovers group games in Europe

Stephen Bradley’s men begin their Europa Conference League campaign next week.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 549 Views 0 Comments
Shamrock Rovers players celebrate after Andy Lyons scored last week against Ferencvaros.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE confirmed the live TV coverage details for Shamrock Rovers opening two group games in the Europa Conference League and that all of their ties in the group will be on free-to-air TV.

Stephen Bradley’s men open their campaign next Thursday 8 September at home to Djurgadens with kick-off at 8pm in Tallaght Stadium against the Swedish side. Coverage of the game on Virgin Media Two will commence at 7.30pm.

Their second match will be away in Belgium on Thursday 15 September against Gent with Virgin Media Three showing that game live from 5.30pm with kick-off at 5.45pm.

Norwegian outfit Molde complete the line-up in the group.

