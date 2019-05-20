This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 20 May, 2019
Rovers stay joint top after Greene brace steers them past Finn Harps on the road

The Donegal men were unbeaten in their last four – but were well beaten tonight.

By Alan Foley Monday 20 May 2019, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 1,240 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4644463
On the double: Aaron Greene.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
On the double: Aaron Greene.
On the double: Aaron Greene.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Finn Harps 0
Shamrock Rovers 3

Alan Foley reports from Finn Park

A SIMPLE WIN over Finn Harps tonight means that Shamrock Rovers stay joined on points with Dundalk at the top of the Premier Division.

Harps hadn’t lost in their last four but were well beaten with Ronan Finn and a penalty from Dylan Watts doing the damage for the Tallaght team with first-half goals before Aaron Greene added a late third.

The visitors took the lead on just six minutes when Greene squared to Finn to shoot home from close range after Peter Boyle in the Harps goal had to down to stop but not smother a shot from Dan Carr.

Rovers doubled their lead from the penalty spot on 32 minutes when Dylan Watts sent Burke the wrong way. Burke had conceded the spot kick when he was beaten in a race to the ball by Greene following a neatly-dinked pass by Finn.

Dylan Watts celebrates scoring a penalty. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Seven minutes from time, a back-post finish made it three with Greene slotting home a delivery from Byrne.

At 2-0 to Rovers, Harps were stuck in the traps and were fortunate not to add a third when Roberto Lopes headed narrowly over the hosts’ crossbar following a free-kick from Jack Byrne, who was omitted from the Republic of Ireland senior squad earlier in the day but seemed to be enjoying his trip to the north-west.

The second half was reasonably quiet, with Stephen Bradley’s team having asserted their control beforehand. Burke had to scamper from his line to make a decent stop from Greene, who had gotten away having played a nine one-two with Byrne on 68 minutes.

Shamrock Rovers' Ronan Finn and Finn Harps' Mark Russell. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Finn Harps: Peter Burke; Niall Logue, Sam Todd, Daniel O’Reilly; Colm Deasy, Mark Coyle (Keith Cowan 77), Jacob Borg (Tony McNamee, half-time), Mark Russell; Caolan McAleer, Nathan Boyle (Liam Walsh 83), Mikey Place.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Manus; Joey O’Brien, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Trevor Clarke (Ethan Boyle 77); Greg Bolger (Dean Dillon 83), Dylan Watts, Dan Carr (Joel Coustrain 64), Ronan Finn, Jack Byrne; Aaron Greene.

Referee: Robert Hennessy.

