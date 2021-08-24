Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bradley urges players to keep calm to make history against Flora Tallinn

‘We’ve been in this position before with Slovan. We know what we’re facing, we know exactly what we’re going into,’ the Rovers boss said.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

STEPHEN BRADLEY INSISTS Shamrock Rovers will keep cool heads as they aim to rectify a “terrible” first leg with a stunning comeback against Flora Tallinn on Thursday.

The Hoops trail 4-2 in their Europa Conference play-off and will once again be without centre back Lee Grace who is another couple of weeks away from fitness because of a thigh injury.

Bradley rued the mistakes his side made in the Estonian capital but was adamant their approach won’t change as they aim for qualification to the group stages in front of 3,500 supporters at Tallaght Stadium.

And the Rovers boss believes his players can draw confidence from the fact they pulled a two-goal deficit back at home in the Champions League qualification round against Slovan Bratislava, albeit the concession of a late goal saw them crash out.

“We’ll play the game like we always do, like we always have, last week was a one-off for this team. History shows it was a one-off,” Bradley said.

We made some terrible mistakes, both as a team and individually and we were punished. We’ve to learn from it.

“[Thursday] is a chance to put that right and hopefully we can. We’ve been in this position before with Slovan. We know what we’re facing, we know exactly what we’re going into.”

An additional 2,000 supporters from that Slovan tie have been permitted access to the make-or-break clash and Bradley reckons his side will be buoyed by their presence.

It will help us definitely. We know the 1,500 at Slovan, how good it was, how much it helped us, I’m sure the crowd on Thursday will definitely help us.

“I just think the fans have been away for so long that you can put any 1,500 in and the same sort of energy and atmosphere off them. It has really helped us as I said, it’s no coincidence that our performance levels went up a level or two when the fans were back in. It’s definitely helped us.”

While Grace and long-term absentee Neil Farrugia won’t be available, Bradley confirmed teenage striker Aidomo Emakhu will be in the squad after missing the first leg.

David Sneyd
