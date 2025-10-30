League title only one part of Shamrock Rovers' glory trail as they eye greatest-ever LOI season

THE SIGHTS, SOUNDS, and smells of title glory were all too familiar for Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium last night.

They should never be taken for granted.

Captain Roberto Lopes was the first to crack open the champagne in front of the South Stand, and the waft of alcohol would linger for much longer as the lap of honour in front of an adoring crowd became a celebration among themselves in the sanctuary of the dressing room.

Still, some things never remain hidden.

The Rovers players belted out club anthem “Build Me Up Buttercup” followed by Kream and Coco Star’s “I Need A Miracle.”

Next it was “Rockin’ All Over The World” by Status Quo, with the killer line of the chorus changed to “Super Lee Steacy in goal.”

Roberto Lopes (front) celebrates. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The reserve keeper is a popular figure in that Rovers dressing room and as the celebrations continued, Stephen Bradley’s young son Josh made his exit from the tunnel area before a member of staff asked where he was going.

“My Mam’s collecting me,” he replied.

This truly is a celebration for the Bradley family to cherish.

League of Ireland Premier Division champions for a fifth time in six seasons, it’s also a triumph that felt a bit different to the rest for Bradley.

Shelbourne interrupted their dominance on the final night of the 2024 campaign to halt their drive for five and it gave the Rovers boss pause for thought.

“You have a decision to make last year after we lost it,” Bradley said. “You have a decision to make as staff and as players. Do you have the want and the desire and the hunger to go again? Or do you accept that the cycle for this team is done? For me, that was never an option.

“I think sometimes in life, in football, sometimes you get a clatter in the head to say, ‘right, it’s time to go again here. Things aren’t rosy’. Sometimes success can lure you into thinking what you do is unbeatable, it’s unbreakable and you just keep rolling on.

“It was my fault we lost last year. I should have changed some things and I didn’t. I know if I give these players what they need to be successful, I know they’ll do it.

“It takes talent to win, it takes character to keep winning, and these players have shown that.”

Ahead of this season, Rovers lost top scorer Johnny Kenny as his loan spell from Celtic came to an end, while flying winger Neil Farrugia who headed for Barnsley. Their Uefa Conference League campaign came to a brutal end in the knockout phase play-off against Molde, with a 1-0 defeat to Bohemians in front of 33,208 supporters at Aviva Stadium.

Shamrock Rovers celebrate a 22nd league title. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Bradley admitted last night that he just wanted to stay in the fight for the league title during the first round of fixtures and had belief that the changes made over winter would bear fruit.

Danny Grant had been signed from Bohs and performed like a man revitalised at right wing back before injury curtailed his form in recent weeks.

Former Republic of Ireland U21 international Matt Healy left Francs Borains in Belgium and slotted straight into midfield, while Ed McGinty nailed down the No.1 goalkeeper spot. Both became cornerstones of this success. It’s their first title but a fifth for the likes of captain Roberto Lopes, defender Lee Grace and midfielder Dylan Watts, who delivered that stunning free kick last night.

Jack Byrne will collect a medal for his role before being jettisoned following a clash with Bradley in August. A reminder of the ruthless, singular focus that underpins success.

Graham Burke – named in the PFA Ireland team of the year – has also been there for all of the league wins under Bradley, as well as striker Rory Gaffney who took a pay cut after injury decimated his 2024 season. He started this campaign without a contract before proving his fitness and the 36-year-old’s spirit and resurgence leading the line has been inspired.

The arrival of Ireland underage striker Michael Noonan also provided a spark. He has taken to life at senior level but will miss out on Rovers’ attempts to win the club’s first league and FAI Cup double since 1987 next Sunday as he is travelling to the U17 World Cup in Qatar.

“That’s the aim. The players that did that, the team that did that, are regarded here as legends, heroes and rightly so. But I believe this group deserves that,” Bradley said, the Aviva Stadium showpiece with Cork City firmly in his thoughts.

Last night was a time for celebration, even though they have been champions-elect since the end of September, but Bradley remains focused on making 2025 even more memorable.

To give an indication of the heights he and his players continue to reach, on the day of yesterday’s game with Galway United that could clinch the title, the Rovers boss spent a couple of hours watching AEK Athens and piecing together a plan of action for next Thursday’s trip to Greece for their Uefa Conference League clash.

It’s their second campaign in a row – a third in four years – and an element of their domestic dominance that should not be overlooked is that it has happened at the same time they try and properly establish themselves in Europe.

Bradley will be watching AEK Athens again today – joking that he might have a bottle or two of red wine while doing so – and he will do so with a clear, sharp focus.

“If you go and do a domestic double, and I believe we can qualify from the league phase, I don’t think there’s a better season that’s been had by a team in this country. So for me, I think they deserve that. We have to work hard, it’s going to be tough.

“We’re going to have to win some games in Europe and get a draw where we’re not expected to. I think we can do that, and if we can, it’ll be a special, special year.

“To sit down today and say ‘this is what we want to do, this is how we’re going to do it’, and to be on the cusp of doing it, it’s quite remarkable.”