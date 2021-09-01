Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Ex-Shamrock Rovers defender confident he can make the step up at Celtic

The 23-year-old signed a four-year deal at Parkhead last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 7:05 PM
Liam Scales in action for Shamrock Rovers.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

LIAM SCALES INSISTS he’s ready to deal with a significant step up in demands as he bids to make an impact at Celtic.

The Hoops handed the 23-year-old Irish defender a four-year deal last week after signing him from Shamrock Rovers.

Scales knows the switch from the League of Ireland champions to Scottish Premiership title hopefuls will provide a test of his credentials, but the former Ireland Under-21 international is confident he can take it in his stride.

He told Celtic TV: “It’s a massive step up for me. I know that myself. I’m going to have to be on it to make that step but I’m more than ready.

“I’m really happy to be here and to get the chance to show I can do it at this level.

“It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase and it’s also got a massive fanbase back in Ireland. I just want to do my family proud and do well.”

Scales explained that he can perform a variety of roles within Ange Postecoglou’s team.

He said: “Over the years I’ve played plenty of positions.

“When I was younger I played as a left midfielder, then I dropped back into defence when I was at UCD. I played centre-back in my first season at Shamrock Rovers but we had no players to play wide left this season so I was put out there at left-wing-back and I did alright.

“I’m basically a versatile left-sided defender who can play three positions – left centre-back, left-back or left-wing-back. As long as I’m playing I’m happy.”

Scales believes he is well equipped to fit into Postecoglou’s system.

He said: “The manager’s style of play is high intensity. We have a lot of possession and the full-backs come inside and play as midfielders sometimes.

“It’ll take time to get used to the system but I’m already working on it now and I’ve been watching the games.

“It’s similar to Shamrock Rovers in that they’re a possession-based team so I know I have the experience to fit right in.”

