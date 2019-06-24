This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers join forces with Lucan United to create women's team

The Hoops will initially enter a team in the U17 Women’s National League.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Jun 2019, 7:13 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE joined forces with Lucan United to form a team to enter the U17 Women’s National League, with a view to becoming a competitive club at senior level.

The Hoops will make a submission to the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] to initially enter a team in the U17 league in 2020, in a bid to create a pathway for Lucan United’s strong girls’ set-up.

The introduction of a Shamrock Rovers women’s team will add to the overall structure at the League of Ireland club, with the Hoops fielding academy sides in the Dublin District Schoolboys League as well as SSE Airtricity League sides at U13, U15, U17, U19 and senior level.

“The club intends to develop and compete with the established women’s teams and to become amongst the best women’s teams in the country,” a statement read.

“There will be intensive efforts made in the coming months to identify the players that will form the U17 side. Scouting will cover all eligible players and the club intends to build a team that will compete at the highest level against the top teams in the Só Hotels Women’s U17 National League.”

Currently, there are 12 clubs in the Women’s U17 National League, including Sligo Rovers, Peamount United, DLR Waves, Shelbourne, Cork City and Bohemians. 

