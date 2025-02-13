Shamrock Rovers resume European run hoping to find feet quickly in Norway

IT SEEMS LIKE only yesterday that Shamrock Rovers fans were covering a corner of Stamford Bridge in till roll during their final game of the league phase in the Uefa Conference League.

A week before Christmas, more than 3,000 travelled to London for that clash with Chelsea. The Premier League giants triumphed 5-1 but Rovers had their moment.

A fine of €8,000 came the club’s way for fans throwing objects on the pitch while a further €10,000 had to be paid out for chants which Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deemed to be “transmitting a message that is not fit for a sports event”.

Twenty years ago, when Rovers fans formed the 400 Club to save the Hoops from extinction, they had to reduce the entire weekly wage bill below €10,000 a week just to help ensure survival.

Rovers have so far earned more than €6 million during this European run, one which began last summer when they were still the defending League of Ireland champions from 2023.

It continues in Norway this evening when they face Molde FK in the first leg of their Conference League play-off. It’s a fixture that has been a carrot for everyone involved at the club since going their separate ways for Christmas after that Chelsea defeat.

The Rovers players had just over three weeks off to recover from a marathon 50-game year in 2024 while boss Stephen Bradley and technical director Stephen McPhail sought to put a shape on their squad for the year ahead.

“A few have left and a few have come in, which is quite normal,” Bradley said.

“I think it’s important that the team keeps evolving, changing, and stays fresh. There’s a nice feel around the group and although the players who left were very good for us and we wish them well, it’s always important that new faces come in and you keep evolving as a group.

“We’re still looking to bring in one or two more, we’ve been working on them for some time now. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t bring in bodies just for the sake of it, we’ve never done that. So, the group has been good, working hard and we’ll be ready.”

The overhaul has felt far more drastic than at any time before since Bradley established Rovers as the dominant force in Irish football with that first league title in 2020.

Markus Poom, the goalscorer against Chelsea, saw his two-year loan spell from Flora Tallinn come to an end. The same went for 20-goal striker Johnny Kenny, who returned to parent club Celtic and will remain there until the end of their season.

Another loan player, MK Dons’ Darragh Burns, opted for a permanent move to English League Two club Grimsby Town, while the superb Neil Farrugia departed for Barnsley in League One on a free transfer after his contract expired. Defender Sean Hoare also headed for the exit and rejoined St Patrick’s Athletic.

There have been notable additions. Goalkeeper Ed McGinty is set to be No.1 while former Republic of Ireland U21 international Matt Healy is another option in midfield. Rovers will hope last season’s player of the year, Dylan Watts, can maintain that kind of form.

For Bradley, there is no getting away from the fact that major attacking options have been taken from them. Kenny and Farrugia offer pace and power and goals. In Europe, those qualities have proved crucial to provide a cutting edge.

Teenager Michael Noonan has arrived from St Pat’s and is highly thought of, but he will have to make a considerable leap from the fringes of Stephen Kenny’s squad to leading the line for Rovers.

There are plenty of unknowns, especially as they are still in pre-season and just had time together in Spain, but there is still enough quality within the ranks for there to be no need to panic.

Danny Mandroiu agreed a new contract and Graham Burke is still at the club. They have shown their ability to link up to devastating effect and if they can rediscover that connection quickly, then it might just help with momentum.

Molde, too, are coming through the other side of pre-season and also have the added uncertainty of new manager Per-Mathias Hogmo taking charge of his first competitive match.

“As a group, as a collective, Molde are strong. They are well organised and well drilled. They have dynamic players in the final third, you can see that,” Bradley said.

“They understand their game and everyone’s game as a collective very well, so they’re a strong team but so are we. It has the makings to be a really good game.”

Then, as soon as they land back in Dublin, preparations will begin for Sunday’s Premier Division opener against Bohemians in front of more than 25,000 at Aviva Stadium.

Further judgements can then be made.

Tonight – UEFA Conference League play-off round, first-leg: Molde FK v Shamrock Rovers, 5.15pm. Live on Premier Sport 1