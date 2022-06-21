Shamrock Rovers paired with non-league outfit in FAI Cup draw

Updated at 13.40
REIGNING PREMIER Division champions Shamrock Rovers will travel to face non-league Bangor Celtic in the FAI Cup first round.
This afternoon’s draw also paired holders St Patrick’s Athletic with Waterford, while a derby between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City is also among the highlights of the first round.
The ties are set to be played on the weekend ending 31 July, with kick-off times yet to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, in the Women’s FAI Cup First Round draw, notable ties include Peamount United hosting Finglas United.
2021 WNL champions Shelbourne and holders Wexford Youths have both received byes to the second round, while the first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 10 July.
FAI Cup Men’s First Round ties:
Cobh Ramblers v Cork City
Treaty United v Usher Celtic
Salthill Devon v Malahide United
Sligo Rovers v Wexford
Dundalk v Longford Town
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney
Bonagee United v Pike Rovers
Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic
UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United v Athlone Town
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
Bluebell United v Galway United
Maynooth University Town v Villa FC
FAI Women’s Cup First Round ties:
Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall
Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town
Cork City v Bonagee United
Bohemians v Galway FC
Peamount United v Finglas United
DLR Waves v Treaty United
