Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Shamrock Rovers paired with non-league outfit in FAI Cup draw

Bangor Celtic host Stephen Bradley’s men while holders St Pat’s face Waterford.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 1:26 PM
19 minutes ago 707 Views 0 Comments
A view of the FAI Cup (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Updated at 13.40

REIGNING PREMIER Division champions Shamrock Rovers will travel to face non-league Bangor Celtic in the FAI Cup first round.

This afternoon’s draw also paired holders St Patrick’s Athletic with Waterford, while a derby between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City is also among the highlights of the first round.

The ties are set to be played on the weekend ending 31 July, with kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, in the Women’s FAI Cup First Round draw, notable ties include Peamount United hosting Finglas United.

2021 WNL champions Shelbourne and holders Wexford Youths have both received byes to the second round, while the first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 10 July.

FAI Cup Men’s First Round ties:

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City 
Treaty United v Usher Celtic
Salthill Devon v Malahide United
Sligo Rovers v Wexford 
Dundalk v Longford Town 
Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney 
Bonagee United v Pike Rovers 
Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic 
UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United v Athlone Town 
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford
Finn Harps v Bohemians
Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne
Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers
Bluebell United v Galway United
Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

FAI Women’s Cup First Round ties:

Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall
Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town
Cork City v Bonagee United
Bohemians v Galway FC
Peamount United v Finglas United
DLR Waves v Treaty United

