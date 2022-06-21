Shamrock Rovers paired with non-league outfit in FAI Cup draw

Updated at 13.40

REIGNING PREMIER Division champions Shamrock Rovers will travel to face non-league Bangor Celtic in the FAI Cup first round.

This afternoon’s draw also paired holders St Patrick’s Athletic with Waterford, while a derby between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City is also among the highlights of the first round.

Advertisement

The ties are set to be played on the weekend ending 31 July, with kick-off times yet to be confirmed.

2022 https://t.co/X9zf94pmtW FAI Men's Cup First Round Draw



All of the ties to be played on the week ending July 31 with dates and kick-off times set to be confirmed in due course



Non-league Bangor Celtic welcome @ShamrockRovers as @CobhRamblersFC host @CorkCityFC #FAICup pic.twitter.com/j6m2THI7S8 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, in the Women’s FAI Cup First Round draw, notable ties include Peamount United hosting Finglas United.

2021 WNL champions Shelbourne and holders Wexford Youths have both received byes to the second round, while the first-round ties will be played on the weekend of 10 July.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

FAI Cup Men’s First Round ties:

Cobh Ramblers v Cork City

Treaty United v Usher Celtic

Salthill Devon v Malahide United

Sligo Rovers v Wexford

Dundalk v Longford Town

Lucan United v Killester Donnycarney

Bonagee United v Pike Rovers

Derry City v Oliver Bond Celtic

UCD AFC V Cockhill Celtic

Drogheda United v Athlone Town

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford

Finn Harps v Bohemians

Bray Wanderers v Shelbourne

Bangor Celtic v Shamrock Rovers

Bluebell United v Galway United

Maynooth University Town v Villa FC

FAI Women’s Cup First Round ties:

Sligo Rovers v Douglas Hall

Whitehall Rangers v Athlone Town

Cork City v Bonagee United

Bohemians v Galway FC

Peamount United v Finglas United

DLR Waves v Treaty United