Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Shamrock Rovers linked with glamour friendly against PSG in Paris

The Hoops could take on the French champions next month.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 12:33 PM
44 minutes ago 725 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5138254
Shamrock Rovers and Ireland striker Jack Byrne.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers and Ireland striker Jack Byrne.
Shamrock Rovers and Ireland striker Jack Byrne.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE been linked with a potential glamour tie against French champions Paris St-Germain ahead of the resumption of the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season.

Media outlets in France yesterday reported that PSG have agreed to face the 2019 FAI Cup champions in a Paris friendly on 17 July, while reports from the Irish Independent and the Irish Daily Star followed on these shores.

And The42 understands that the fixture is now subject to travel clearance. The Dubliners’ participation in the clash next month would depend on travel advice from the Government and the HSE.

It was confirmed yesterday that the FAI will restart the 2020 League of Ireland season on 31 July with an 18-game programme of matches. Friendly games are permitted from 11 July.

Currently top of the Premier Division table after finishing second last year, Stephen Bradley’s Rovers recently returned to training after the Covid-19 enforced lay-off.

For PSG meanwhile, they were declared champions after the French Ligue 1 season was cancelled in April.

Their focus now switches to the Champions League quarter-finals with potential July friendlies boosting their preparation for a return to competitive action.

While strong speculation surrounds the Rovers clash, Celtic are also linked with a friendly against Thomas Tuchel’s side on 22 July.

