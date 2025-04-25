Shamrock Rovers recovering from shock to the system just as Shelbourne aim to inflict more pain

HEADING INTO THE 91st minute against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park last week, Shamrock Rovers were on the verge of ending a Friday night on top of the Premier Division for the first time since they were champions in 2023.

Stephen Bradley’s side were at the summit during the final night of the 2024 season, until Harry Wood’s dramatic late goal away to Shelbourne claimed the title for Shelbourne.

The Dublin rivals meet at Tallaght Stadium tonight with Rovers, in particular, left reeling after two results that captain Roberto Lopes said were “a shock to the system.”

Firstly, there was the manner of the 2-2 draw with St Pat’s seven days ago. Lee Grace made it 2-1 in the 87th minute before Joe Redmond salvaged a point in stoppage time.

“That’s part of football, you have to roll with them [blows]. Making sure you see games out is really an important skill,” Lopes said.

When Michael Noonan and Josh Honohan both scored superb individual goals to gives Rovers a 2-0 half-time lead over Bohemians on Easter Monday it looked like they had done just that.

What followed was a comeback of historic proportions. Three goals in the space of the final 26 minutes sending the Gypsies wild. Even worse? The winner was scored by Rhys Brennan, the 18-year-old who was signed from Crumlin United ahead of this season. Crumlin, as luck would have it, are one of Rovers’ partner clubs.

As pointed out by the social media account StattoLOI, it was the first time since that 6-4 comeback for Bohs against Rovers at Morton Stadium in January 2001 that they won a game away from home after trailing by two or more goals.

“Probably the best way to get over it is to have another big game waiting for us. The patch we’ve been in for the last few weeks has been Friday-Monday, so you can’t dwell on anything. I know I sound boring and am repeating myself here but if I’m still thinking about Monday we’re going to get run over by Shels,” Lopes said.

The last time Bohemians trailed by 2+ goals in any LOI match and won was against Bray Wanderers, 3-2, 10 March 2017.



The last time Bohs trailed by two or more goals away from home in the LOI and won was also against Shamrock Rovers, 4-6 (4-1 HT), Morton Stadium, 28 January 2001. https://t.co/5dr3kizMMQ — StattoLOI (@StattoLOI) April 21, 2025

The sides already played out a 1-1 draw at Tolka Park on 28 February, and they are level on 18 points with the champions in fourth on goal difference. Almost a year ago it was a very different occasion at Tallaght Stadium.

It was a night to forget for Lopes, who gave away to penalty kicks and was sent off after being shown yellow cards for both incidents. Shels put on a show of strength in the game even before that dismissal and it felt like a statement win for Damien Duff.

“They’re a very good side. Whatever team they put out, they’re well drilled and together. With and without the ball, no matter who they play they’re going to ask questions of you defensively. They have the quality in the final third to really hurt you when it (the game) settles down. We have to be ready for the battle first and also the quality they bring,” Lopes said.

“They’ve definitely improved. The confidence of winning the league will make the players they already have there even better, and they’ve signed some really good players too, like Mipo [Odubeko] and [Kerr] McInroy.”

So much so that the latter of that duo namechecked by the Rovers captain has recently signed an improved, longer-term contract at Tolka Park having just arrived over the winter. Odubeko, meanwhile, has scored twice in the last three games and will be feeling right at home in Tallaght.

He grew up around the corner and went to the same school as Robbie Keane – St Aidan’s. Two of the Irish football legend’s nephews are close friends with Odubeko and growing up, after Rovers moved to Tallaght Stadium in 2009, they would occasionally be put on ballboy duties at matches because they would turn up a few hours before kick-off and plead with club staff.

That is why Odubeko namechecks some players of his own, notably Stephen Rice, Billy Dennehy and, of course, striker Gary Twigg.

Although the childhood hero was always Robbie.

“Growing up where I grew up all you knew was Robbie Keane, ye know? All we knew was Robbie Keane. He was everyone’s idol, and there were a couple of times he came back to the school. I played for Crumlin when I was younger, he played for Crumlin as well so there were a couple of times he would come down to the astro and stuff like that. Growing up where I grew up, everything was Robbie Keane,” he said.

He is referenced all the time by Duff when Odubeko stays back to do extra finishing work. “He’s always banging on about the side foot [finish]. He calls it The Robbie Keane. That’s our thing.”

It’s that kind of stuff ringing in his ears instead of comments from Virgin Media pundit Roddy Collins, who said he would “pick him every week” but described him as “probably one of the worst finishers I’ve seen in Irish football.”

“I didn’t really pay attention to it. I think a few people showed me what he said but, yeah, I didn’t really pay any attention it,” Odubeko said. “Stuff like that just motivates me to get better, to improve my finishing, so, yeah, not really much attention to it.”

All the spotlight is on Tallaght tonight where, depending on Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic’s results, a win for either Rovers or Shels could take them top of the table.

Fixtures

All kick-offs 7.45pm.

Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne (Live Virgin Media)

Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic

Waterford v Derry City

Galway United v Drogheda United

Saturday – Sligo Rovers v Cork City