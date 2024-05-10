Shamrock Rovers and St Pat's share spoils in absorbing four-goal derby

Shamrock Rovers 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 2

THIS IS WHAT we want from summer football.

Twice Shamrock Rovers took the lead and twice St Patrick’s Athletic were able to drag themselves level.

They may be without a manager but they still have spirit, at least.

Neither side could find a winner in the final 25 minutes of an absorbing contest after 16-year-old Mason Meila produced a deft lob to earn his side a draw that keeps the five-in-a-row-chasing champions in third place.

A week that started with boss Jon Daly relieved of his duties and talks with former Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny taking place to replace him ended with a well-earned draw.

Aaron Greene’s early opener was cancelled out by Luke Turner before half-time and the second period provided more drama with Daniel Cleary putting the champions back in front before the Saints again responded.

It was also an eventful evening for Brandon Kavanagh, who had a disastrous start before playing his way back into favour.

It was his mistake that gifted Greene posssesion and led to Rovers opening the scoring after just four minutes.

Joe Redmond, returning to the starting XI well ahead of schedule after damaging ankle ligaments in the defeat to Derry City on 22 April, fizzed a pass from the centre of defence into the right winger who had dropped inside.

His attempt at a first-time lay off was misjudged and allowed Greene drive into the visitors’ box.

The SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April certainly wasn’t jinxed by the award.

Advertisement

Rather than slash wildly and early when the space opened up, he took his time and shifted the ball onto his left and fired calmly through the legs of Redmond who had done his best to close the Rovers forward down.

The ball struck the far post and went in to give Rovers the best start possible given they lost 3-1 to Waterford here on Monday and would have been desperate to get their supporters behind them early on in this Dublin derby.

Ten minutes after taking the lead it should have been two when Greene squared from the left for the advancing Johnny Kenny in the centre of the penalty area.

Saints goalkeeper Danny Rogers anticipated the angle of the pass, though, and did well to smother Kenny’s attempt from close range.

There was more danger within a matter of moments with Rovers again causing trouble down the left, Rogers again producing two fine saves to deny Greene on one side before quickly regrouping to get his feet to a rebound shot from Neil Farrugia – starting for the first time since the opening game of the season after a shoulder injury – coming in from the right.

Pat’s, with Sean O’Connor taking charge on an interim basis, looked all at sea but on 23 minutes they were level after Cleary gave away a cheap free kick for a foul on Miele.

Kavanagh redeemed himself with a pin-point set-piece that was headed in by the unmarked Turner at the back post.

The marking and organisation was abysmal and Rovers paid the price.

It was almost much worse for the home side when another free from a similar area on the opposite flank nearly produced the same result.

This time Kavanagh delivered an inswinger and Turner’s powerful header – again unmarked at the back – flew over.

It was a let off and it seemed as though Rovers got another one early into the second half when Roberto Lopes, who was already on a yellow for a late foul on Miele before the break, brought the teenager down again near the halfway line.

Referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on and the champions had a sigh of relief.

It turned to joy on the hour mark when they went ahead again in identical fashion to the equaliser.

Chris Forrester brought down Sean Kavanagh on the right, Conan Noonan took on the Brandon Kavanagh role and his delivery was just as sweet where Cleary had as much space as Turner before him and nodded the ball home.

Both sides then made changes with Jack Byrne and Darragh Burns being sent on by Stephen Bradley and Jake Mulraney replacing Ruairi Keating for the visitors.

The drama didn’t wait.

On 64 minutes Pat’s were level again when Jamie Lennon’s lofted ball over the top was perfect for the run of Miele.

He got in behind Lopes and Leon Pohls was recovering from losing his footing as the forward got into the box. His deft finish over the Rovers ‘keeper was sublime and now Pat’s had a point to fight for in the remaining 25 minutes.

Rogers was crucial to them earning it, producing another point-blank save from a Burns header at the back when Byrne had picked him out with a fine pass.

Saints substitute Kian Leavy also came close to sealing all three points in sensational fashion when his fierce left-footed effort from just outside the box was tipped over by the outsretched Pohls.

That was enough excitement for one night with the promise of much more surely to come.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes (captain), Honohan; Farrugia; Poom, Noonan (Byrne 61), Nugent, S Kavanagh (Burns 61) (Clarke 90 + 5); Kenny (Burke 76), Greene.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Turner, Redmond (captain), Keeley, Breslin; B Kavanagh (Leavy 73), Bolger, Lennon, Forrester; Miele (Nolan 90), Keating (Mulraney 61).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Attendance: 7,073