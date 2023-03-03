'They’re refereeing for the assessor rather than for the game. That’s dangerous'

STEPHEN BRADLEY BELIEVES referees in the SSE Airtricity League are operating under unfair pressure this season following the introduction of a new system that is being trialled to help analyse decision making by officials in selected matches.

There have been 63 yellow cards shown across 10 Premier Division games so far this term while the defending champions have already had three players sent off in their first two fixtures.

It was reported prior to the 2023 campaign getting underway on 18 February that a FAI panel would assess specific clips from games in order to get a sense of the level of performance.

Software developed by an Estonian company has helped shape this approach, but Bradley fears it is already having a negative impact.

While the Rovers boss accepted that the second yellow cards picked up by centre backs Dan Cleary and Lee Grace in the 1-1 draw with Drogheda United last week were warranted, he took issue with their first yellows, and he also pointed to the straight red shown to Roberto Lopes for a raised hand in an incident with Sligo Rovers’ Kailin Barlow during the opening weekend.

“We tried to [appeal] but we got in too late. We tried to put in the appeal, I think it was 12.45pm, it had to be in by 1pm. The payment method that we tried wasn’t accepted so we missed the deadline,” Bradley said.

When contacted by The42, the FAI said: “Appeals in relation to wrongful dismissal cost €500 and the deadline is 1pm on the day after the game. There are no issues regarding payments and clubs can pay via bank transfer.”

It means all three centre backs will be unavailable for Rovers’ clash with Derry City at Tallaght Stadium tonight, with midfielder Gary O’Neill set to deputise in defence.

Bradley acknowledged that his players “gave the referees a decision to make” but reckons the new assessor system will continue to be an issue.

“I think that’s a big problem. When you speak to the referees a lot will tell you they don’t want to give cards in certain situations and they don’t want to make certain decisions.

But because they’re getting marked down a lot of them are saying ‘if I don’t make that decision or don’t give that card I don’t work for four of five weeks’. That can’t be right for them, that’s a lot of pressure for them.

“I understand it from their point of view but that can’t be right, they can’t be going into games under pressure. Yeah, they need to be responsible for their performance but they can’t be under that sort of pressure thinking ‘I have to act or behave in this way’. That’s like me saying to our players that you have to play from A to B to C to D. That’s not football, that’s not how it works.

“I think they’ve got to be given freedom within how they manage the game and right now it doesn’t feel like they have that, from speaking to some of them privately.

“They’re refereeing for the assessor in the stand rather than for the game that’s in front of them. That’s dangerous.”

Rovers will be aiming for their first win of the season tonight as last season’s runners-up come to Dublin looking to secure an early statement victory having already triumphed in the President’s Cup at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

“I don’t know how they’ll think but but for us, you don’t do what we’ve done by having big games and lesser games, you show up every week. This is the joys of the season, challenges are thrown up to you,” Bradley continued.

“We’ve got a challenge [against Derry]. I think this squad is the strongest we’ve had and whoever plays I’m sure they’ll step up, they’re top players, and I’ve no doubt they’ll show up.

Does it mean we’ll win the game? No, obviously not. But we’ll approach this game like we do every other.

“We’ve been three minutes away from having six points,” he added, citing the concession of a 95th minute equaliser in Sligo and one in the 89th minute against Drogheda.

“It hasn’t happened so everyone reacts to results, I get it, but we can’t do that. We know where we need to improve and we know where we’ve been good.