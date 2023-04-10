Shamrock Rovers easily dispatch UCD to boost title bid

Shamrock Rovers 3

UCD 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ push to retain their title was resurrected over the Easter weekend amassing an impressive six points from two Dublin derbies in quick succession, teaching the Students a lesson in front of over 4,000 fans at a freezing Tallaght Stadium.

Having overcome bitter rivals Bohemians on Friday night, the title-chasing Hoops knew a further three points was imperative for their continued rejuvenation and a double from Graham Burke and a third by Jack Byrne proved enough to overcome the visitors who remain rooted at the foot of the table.

With the top two going head-to-head earlier in the evening — with Bohemians coming out on top in Derry — Stephen Bradley’s men went on to close the gap to just seven points on the league leaders, but more importantly kept the winning run going as they begin to motor up the table.

Although a stubborn Students side played their part on the bitterly cold evening, and fresh from their impressive point at home to Shelbourne three days previous, the hosts’ attacking quality proved just too much in the end.

Having dominated possession as expected, it took just 20 minutes for the screw to be turned as Jack Byrne slipped in the pacey Trevor Clarke on the inside left channel, but the wing-back sliced his effort into the near post with the goal at his mercy.

Five minutes later Byrne was at it again, slipping in Rory Gaffney on the right who wasted no time in squaring to Graham Burke to tap home from close range.

Just minutes later and sensing blood, Burke doubled his side’s lead with a powerful volley from close range, after the visitors failed to deal with a corner kick.

The three points were secured just before the hour mark when a Kian Moore howler gifted Jack Byrne the third after the Students’ goalkeeper tried to palm the midfielder’s strike from the left over the bar but just couldn’t get enough purchase on the ball, sending it looping up and into the net.

Up next for the Students is a tough-looking home game with Cork City on Friday night, whilst the 20-time champions welcome Damien Duff’s Shelbourne to Tallaght for their third Dublin Derby in a row.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Darragh Nugent, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Trevor Clarke, Markus Poom (Johnny Kenny, 62’), Jack Byrne (Neil Farrugia, 62’), Dylan Watts (Justin Ferizaj, 68’), Graham Burke (Conan Noonan, 68’), Rory Gaffney (Sean Gannon, 82’)

Subs not used: Leon Pohls, Dan Cleary, Sean Kavanagh, Gary O’Neill

UCD: Kian Moore, Daniel Norris (Daniel McCarthy, 74’), Luke O’Regan, Jack Keaney, Dara Keane, Jesse Dempsey, Sam Clarke (Harry O’Connor, 62’), Brendan Barr, Ciaran Behan, Colin Bolton (Alex Nolan, 55’), Jake Doyle (Divine Izekor, 74’)

Subs not used: Donal Higgins, Sam. Healy, Harvey O’Brien, Kyle Donoghue,

Referee: Damien MacGrath (Mayo)