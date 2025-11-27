LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League

Shamrock Rovers have just one point from their opening three Uefa Conference League games, having drawn away to AEK Athens last time out.

Stephen Bradley’s side return to action for the first time since their FAI Cup final win on 9 November — as they bid to progress to the knockout stages in Europe.

They are considerable underdogs against Shakhtar tonight, but will hope to take something from the experienced Ukrainian outfit on home soil.

Close to 9,000 tickets had been sold, as of yesterday.