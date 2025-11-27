The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League
Shamrock Rovers have just one point from their opening three Uefa Conference League games, having drawn away to AEK Athens last time out.
Stephen Bradley’s side return to action for the first time since their FAI Cup final win on 9 November — as they bid to progress to the knockout stages in Europe.
They are considerable underdogs against Shakhtar tonight, but will hope to take something from the experienced Ukrainian outfit on home soil.
Close to 9,000 tickets had been sold, as of yesterday.
Uefa reckon the teams will line out like this…
Uefa. Uefa.
Team news
Here’s how Shamrock Rovers are named to start…
And here’s the Shakhtar Donetsk XI…
Good evening, and welcome along to our second Uefa Conference League liveblog of the day.
As Shelbourne trail 2-0 in the closing minutes of their match at AZ Alkmaar, Shamrock Rovers prepare to welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Tallaght Stadium.
Kick-off is 8pm, with the action live on Premier Sports 1. We’ll keep you up to date right here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Football Live Liveblog Soccer Updates