More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeLive

LIVE: Shamrock Rovers v Shakhtar Donetsk, Uefa Conference League

Stephen Bradley’s side return to European action at Tallaght Stadium.
7.16pm, 27 Nov 2025

2 mins ago 7:49PM

Shamrock Rovers have just one point from their opening three Uefa Conference League games, having drawn away to AEK Athens last time out.

Stephen Bradley’s side return to action for the first time since their FAI Cup final win on 9 November — as they bid to progress to the knockout stages in Europe.

They are considerable underdogs against Shakhtar tonight, but will hope to take something from the experienced Ukrainian outfit on home soil.

Close to 9,000 tickets had been sold, as of yesterday. 

7 mins ago 7:44PM

Uefa reckon the teams will line out like this…

Screenshot 2025-11-27 at 19.43.36 Uefa. Uefa.

15 mins ago 7:36PM

Good evening, and welcome along to our second Uefa Conference League liveblog of the day.

As Shelbourne trail 2-0 in the closing minutes of their match at AZ Alkmaar, Shamrock Rovers prepare to welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Tallaght Stadium.

Kick-off is 8pm, with the action live on Premier Sports 1. We’ll keep you up to date right here.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie