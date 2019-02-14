Rovers and Waterford announce exciting double swoops ahead of season opener

BOTH SHAMROCK ROVERS and Waterford United have announced double swoops ahead of their 2019 League of Ireland Premier Division opener tomorrow night.

Rovers last night announced the addition of a 22-year-old Bosnian striker and a 21-year-old German keeper to their ranks, while ‘two very good, young, athletic strikers’ — including a familiar face — have linked up with Waterford.

New boys: Orhan Vojic and Leon Pöhls.

Orhan Vojic joins the Hoops from Wolfsburg, where he impressed with their reserve team after graduating from the U19 set-up.

Goalkeeper Leon Pöhls has also signed for Stephen Bradley’s Tallaght-based outfit. He played in Eintracht Norderstedt’s youth ranks before making the move to England where he plied his trade with non-League side Tadcaster Albion.

More recently he has been in the i2i Academy. Both players will be available to play for Rovers subject to international clearance.

“Orhan came about through contacts from Arsenal that I’ve been speaking to for a number of months about him,” Bradley explained. “Their advice was that if Orhan becomes available it’s one we need to seriously look at so we followed up.

“He’s totally different to what we have up front, it was one of the main reasons for signing him. He thinks differently about the game, about getting into the box and getting in behind defences.

“A lot of our attackers are good footballers and come off and play whereas Orhan thinks about the other side of the attacking game so it’s a good mix for us to have. And he’s hungry to score goals.

“Leon was in goal for the opposition in one of our pre-season games and we really liked what we seen of him. He made some really good saves and his all round game was very good.

“You’ll see his attributes; he’s really athletic and really big. He’s quick and he can play. He’s a great age and Jose (goalkeeping coach) will improve him like he’s done with all the keepers.”

DUO SIGN ✍️ Waterford FC is delighted to confirm the loan signings of striking duo Scott Twine and Aaron Drinan. https://t.co/CjajUii7WR #WaterfordFC2019 pic.twitter.com/unD73Lz5Ce — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 13, 2019

Elsewhere, Waterford FC have snapped up striking duo Scott Twine and Aaron Drinan on loan. 19-year-old Twine joins from Swindon Town after inking a new contract there while Drinan, 20, rejoins the club from Ipswich Town.

He helped Waterford to the 2017 First Division title and promotion to the Premier Division, before signing for Ipswich in January 2018 and then spending a loan spell at Sutton United.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club,” he said. “I really enjoyed my time here before, I scored six or seven goals last time I think and I can’t wait to get started again.

“As soon as I heard Alan [Reynolds] and the club were interested, I wanted to come back straight away; I jumped at the chance. I’m looking forward to being back at the RSC again.”

With both players awaiting international clearance, Reynolds expressed his delight at bringing ‘two very good young, athletic strikers’ to the club.

Rovers and Waterford go head-to-head tomorrow evening, kick-off at the RSC is 7.45pm.

