Danny Mandroiu stars as Shamrock Rovers end 4-game losing streak

Shamrock Rovers 2

Waterford 0

Dave Donnelly reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS moved clear at the top of the table as Danny Mandroiu’s second-half double saw them end a four-game losing streak at home to Waterford.

The Hoops capitalised on St Patrick’s Athletic’s defeat at Sligo Rovers to restore the three-point gap at the top with a hard-earned victory over an in-form Blues side.

Mandroiu, who saw an early effort crack off the top of the bar, opened the scoring with a free kick on the hour mark before capitalising on a defensive mistake to seal the victory.

It was no less than Rovers deserved in a game they dominated from start to finish and, but for some unusually loose finishing, they would have wrapped up a lot sooner.

Roberto Lopes thought he’d put the home side in front inside three minutes as he met Dylan Watts’ corner with a bullet header, but Brian Murphy in the Blues goal saved with his legs.

There was nothing Murphy could do about Mandroiu’s beautifully struck effort moments later, but the woodwork came to the ‘keeper’s aid as the ball bounced off the top of the bar.

Still, Rovers continued to create and really should have gone in front midway through the half when Ronan Finn’s cross found Rory Gaffney but, having lost his man, he volleyed wide.

Those missed chances could have cost Rovers late in the half as Finn almost flicked the ball into his own net before Andrew Wordsworth volleyed unmarked just wide.

Rovers piled on the pressure after the break but couldn’t find the final touch, Murphy spilling Watts’ cross and Gary O’Neill’s volley over the bar their best chances.

Aidomo Emakhu replaced Aaron Greene, who was helped off after a clash of heads, and the 17-year-old played a key role in the opener.

His low shot was deemed by referee Rob Harvey to have been handled by Eddie Nolan. Mandroiu curled the free past Murphy, as the aggrieved Blues players protested.

The game was far from over and Rovers had chances to get a second, Barry Cotter shooting straight at Murphy before the ‘keeper turned Richie Towell’s shot around the post.

They got the stroke of fortune they needed late on as Greg Halford was caught in possession and Mandroiu strolled in and sidefooted past Murphy.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Roberto Lopes, Sean Gannon, Barry Cotter; Aaron Greene (Aidomo Emakhu 56), Ronan Finn (c), Gary O’Neill (Chris McCann 88), Richie Towell, Dylan Watts; Daniel Mandroiu, Rory Gaffney.

Waterford: Brian Murphy; Cameron Evans, Eddie Nolan, Niall O’Keeffe (c), Darragh Power; John Martin, Shane Griffin (Junior Quitirna 66), Prince Mutswunguma (Isaac Tshipamba 76), Phoenix Patterson; Greg Halford, Anthony Wordsworth.