Shane Curran steps down as Carlow manager after 7 games

SHANE CURRAN has stepped down as manager of the Carlow senior footballers after overseeing just seven matches.

The 53-year-old Roscommon native was appointed to the role in August last year.

An official statement released this evening read: “Shane Curran has informed Carlow GAA that he and his backroom team are stepping away from the management of the Carlow Senior Football Team with immediate effect.

“This decision was based on player-related issues, which he believed were beyond the scope of the management team.

“Carlow GAA are in the process of looking for an interim Senior Football Manager for the Championship Season.”

Curran lined out in goal for Roscommon at all levels during an inter-county career that spanned from 1989 to 2005 before later winning an All-Ireland club title with St Brigid’s in 2013.

He has been involved for the last two decades in coaching and management in roles for club and county teams in Roscommon, Offaly and Westmeath, while the latest role with Carlow was his first inter-county senior job.

Carlow finished fourth in Division 4 of the football league, as the campaign concluded last weekend.

The Barrowsiders are set to play Meath in the opening round of the Leinster senior footballn championship on Sunday, 6 April in Navan.