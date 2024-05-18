Lowry matches lowest round in major golf history with 62 at PGA

LAST UPDATE | 3 mins ago
SHANE LOWRY MATCHED the lowest round in major golf history on today, shooting a nine-under par 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
The 37-year-old Offaly man tied the mark achieved four prior times, most recently in Thursday’s first round by Xander Schauffele.
Other 62s were made by Schauffele and fellow American Rickie Fowler in the first round at last year’s US Open and the 2017 British Open by South African Branden Grace.
The bogey-free round left Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, on 13-under par 200 for 54 holes, one stroke behind leader Schauffele, who was still on the course.
Lowry birdied eight of the first 14 holes at Valhalla to reach 12-under and briefly share the lead, sinking birdie putts of 37 feet at 13 and 32 feet at the par-3 14th.
He fired 29 on the front nine with birdies on six of the first nine holes — four of those between 13 and 19 feet.
When Lowry sank a birdie putt from just beyond six feet at the par-4 17th, there was a buzz around the course as he walked to the par-5 finishing hole, one softened and more receptive after rain earlier this week.
At 18, Lowry’s tee shot found the left rough and his second shot landed in the left rough, but his third drew wild applause, setting him up for a birdie putt from just inside 12 feet.
SHANE LOWRY TIES THE LOWEST ROUND IN MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY! 🤩👏 pic.twitter.com/2ueZBUgsWv— Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2024
Lowry’s bid to make the first 61 in major championship history missed but he tapped in for 62 and a share of history.
Rory McIlroy shot a third round 68 to leave himself eight under par going into the final day.
The Northern Irishman had six birdies but dropped shots on the 1st, 14th and 16th holes as he bids for a first major victory since 2014.
You can follow the leaderboard here.