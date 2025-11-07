Shane Lowry slips back leaderboard at Abu Dhabi Championships

SHANE LOWRY slipped back the leaderboard slightly today after an up and down second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links.

The 2019 champion played himself into a tie for the lead yesterday, when he had an opening-day round of 64.

Today, Lowry carded a 69, which included five birdies, two bogies, a double bogey and an eagle.

The Offaly man had a steady front nine with no dropped shot and a birdie on two. Another birdie came on the 10th, followed by what he regarded as a somewhat fortuitous eagle on the par-five 11th hole.

"The worst-best shot of all time" 🤣



Shane Lowry thins his approach shot onto the green 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q8ee6h8r9E — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 7, 2025

An eventful run to the finish saw a birdie on 13 before his first dropped shots of the day, a double bogey on 14. He recovered with birdies on 15 and 16, only to close the day with bogeys on holes 17 and 18.

Lowry was tied for fifth by the end of his round, on 11 under overall, three shots off leader Tommy Fleetwood, who followed his opening round of 64 with a 66 today.

Rory McIlroy at the time of writing is four under for his round today and eight under overall, as he sets out on the 15th hole.