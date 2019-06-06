This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lowry off to a flying start in Canada as Bradley seizes early lead

Rory McIlroy, Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power are also in action at the Canadian Open in Ontario.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 6:06 PM
3 minutes ago 28 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4671336
Lowry in action at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Image: Michael Reaves
Lowry in action at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Lowry in action at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
Image: Michael Reaves

SHANE LOWRY’S RICH vein of form continued apace on the opening day of the RBC Canadian Open as he carded a six-under-par round of 64 to sit one behind the early leader Keegan Bradley. 

Lowry, coming off the back of strong performances at the RBC Heritage and PGA Championship, recorded seven birdies at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Thursday, with the only blemish of his round coming at the par-four seventh.

Ahead of next week’s US Open at Pebble Beach, Lowry will be encouraged by his recent form and has put himself in an excellent position in Canada heading towards the weekend.

American Bradley has set the early pace on seven-under-par but the likes of Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett and Rory McIlroy are among the chasing pack.

McIlroy, playing in the Canadian Open for the first time, signed for an opening-round 67 and sits in a tie for 12th, with both Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power finishing the day on one-over.

Graeme McDowell has just started his round and is one-under through one.

Live scoring here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie