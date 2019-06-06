Lowry off to a flying start in Canada as Bradley seizes early lead

SHANE LOWRY’S RICH vein of form continued apace on the opening day of the RBC Canadian Open as he carded a six-under-par round of 64 to sit one behind the early leader Keegan Bradley.

Lowry, coming off the back of strong performances at the RBC Heritage and PGA Championship, recorded seven birdies at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on Thursday, with the only blemish of his round coming at the par-four seventh.

Ahead of next week’s US Open at Pebble Beach, Lowry will be encouraged by his recent form and has put himself in an excellent position in Canada heading towards the weekend.

American Bradley has set the early pace on seven-under-par but the likes of Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Danny Willett and Rory McIlroy are among the chasing pack.

McIlroy, playing in the Canadian Open for the first time, signed for an opening-round 67 and sits in a tie for 12th, with both Pádraig Harrington and Seamus Power finishing the day on one-over.

Graeme McDowell has just started his round and is one-under through one.

Live scoring here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!